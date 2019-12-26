JANESVILLE

The Mercyhealth Association of Volunteers is accepting scholarship applications until late February.

Scholarships range from $500 to $1,000, and a total of $16,000 will be awarded to individuals pursuing careers in health care.

High school seniors or adults living in Rock, Walworth or McHenry counties are eligible to apply. Adults must be enrolled in college to be considered.

Scholarships will be awarded based on an individual's academic standing, extracurricular activities, volunteer efforts and financial need.

Applications are due by 4 p.m. Feb. 28, 2020, and are available at onlinemercy.com/applications.

For more information, call volunteer coordinator Jackie Lee at 608-756-6739.