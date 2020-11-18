Two Stateline Community Foundation grant programs are now accepting online applications: The Clinton Community Fund and Community Impact Grant.
The Clinton Community Fund, established by the Clinton Kiwanis Club, supports programs and projects in the Clinton community.
Applications must be submitted online from a nonprofit organization or school in the Clinton community. Grant submissions should be for $500 or less.
The Community Impact grant provides financial support to programs and services of charitable organizations or causes that improve life in the stateline area.
Applicants should submit an online letter of inquiry by Jan. 10. If approved, applicants must then complete a full grant application by Jan. 19.
Selected organizations will be notified if their letter of inquiry was accepted within 10 days of submission. Funds will be available in March 2021.
For more information or to apply, visit statelinecf.org/grant-program.