JANESVILLE

The Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force will hold a community discussion from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.

The presentation is titled “Anti-Human Trafficking in Rock County.” Attendees will learn the signs of trafficking, what to do about suspected trafficking and learn about the power of social media on trafficking.

Those interested in attending should use door 37. The program is presented by the Diversity Action Team of Rock County.

For more information, call Vicki Brown at 608-752-5445, ext. 218.