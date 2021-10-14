JANESVILLE

The Rock County Council on Aging and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville will offer another Living Well workshop series called Living Well with Chronic Conditions from Nov. 2 through Dec. 2.

Megan Timm and Jo Ann Koltyk will teach participants skills to better manage their health and well-being while living with chronic conditions.

Held from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays, this six-week course will take place online. Participants will need internet access and a tablet or computer with microphone and audio capabilities.

There is a $10 suggested donation for participants aged 60 and older.

Registration is required by Oct. 21.

For more information or to register, call 608-757-5309, email lisa.messer@co.rock.wi.us or visit www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.

