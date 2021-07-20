JANESVILLE

St. William Parish is holding its annual rummage sale from Aug. 6 through 8 at 1822 Ravine St.

Sales run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, with a $3 bag sale starting at noon.

Items on sale include furniture, estates, clothes, books, bikes, toys and household items.

Residents can drop off items from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 5.

