Annual Sips and Sounds event set for Oct. 29 at The Celtic House GAZETTE STAFF Sep 16, 2022 JANESVILLEAgrace will host its annual Sips and Sounds event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in The Celtic House at Glen Erin Golf Club, 1417 W. Airport Road.Participants will indulge in hors d'oeuvres, wine and beer samplings, and The Neeno Fredricks Project will perform live. Attendees must be 21 or older, according to an Agrace news release.Tickets cost $60 per person in advance or $75 the day of the event. The reduced costs ends at noon Oct. 28, according to the news release.Registration is encouraged by Oct. 25. To register, call 608314-2923 or visit Agrace's website.For more information or to buy tickets, visit agrace.org/sips.