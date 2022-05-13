JANESVILLE

A plant and garden sale will be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, at 1525 N. Wright Road.

Hosted by the Janesville Home and Garden Club, the annual sale if a fundraiser to benefit local charities.

Organizations who have benefited from the plant sale include ECHO, GIFTS Men’s Shelter, YWCA, the Salvation Army, the Rock County Cancer Coalition and many others.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you