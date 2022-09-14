Annual murder mystery event planned Oct. 17 at Hedberg Public Library Gazette staff Sep 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE—The Friends of Hedberg Public Library will hold its annual murder mystery fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.This year’s theme is “A Night at the Library: Old Hollywood Horror.” Participants are encouraged to dress and wear costumers for the event, according to a library news release.Live performances, dancing, hors d’oeuvres, and a wine and beer cash bar will be available, according to the news release.Tickets costs $40 per adult. Residents can buy tickets at the library’s checkout desk or online.For more information about the event, the cast of characters or tickets, visit hedbergpubliclibrary.org/murder. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Contractor abruptly ends Beloit's Bird scooter program Parker holds off Craig in all-time classic Janesville Craig placekicker Lilli Rick is nearly automatic Humes Road reconstruction gives way to stretch of new retail development Barry: A fond farewell Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022