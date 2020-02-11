JANESVILLE
Competing teams will showcase their mimicry skills at the annual Lip Sync Battle starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Pontiac Convention Center, 2809 N. Pontiac Drive.
Last year’s winning team, The Kennedy Rockettes, will return to defend their title against ‘Chip’ and Dale, JM4C, The Dream Team, Alex McNall, and Sync, Sweat, Repeat.
Teams are judged on their lip-syncing abilities, stage presence, appearance, audience response and overall creativity. Bonus points possible through fundraising efforts before and during the event.
Online donations to support favored teams can be made at project1649.org/lip-sync-battle/performers.
Proceeds will support Project 16:49’s mission to help and empower unaccompanied homeless youth in Rock County.
Admission costs $20 and $200 to reserve a table for up to 10 people. Tickets are available at the Project 16:49 website.
For more information, contact Tammy DeGarmo at 608-314-5501 or tdegarmo@project1649.org.