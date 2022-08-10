Annual Hymn Sing set for Aug. 21 to benefit The Gap Church Gazette staff Aug 10, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALBANYThe Gap Church Museum Annual Hymn Sing event will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at The Gap Church, W2401 County FF.Admission is free, however donations are encouraged. All donations from the event will fund window repairs at the church.Refreshments will be served afterwards.The Gap Church Museum Inc. is a non-profit organization to preserve and restore the church.For more information, call Craig Roth at 608-558-5280, Laurie Exum at 608-897-6990 or Jane Copus at 608-214-8289 or email jcopus1@frontier.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville's low-income, unhoused residents face shortages of housing options, amenities Janesville couple killed in lightning strike near U.S. White House were on 56th anniversary trip Woodman's claims decades-old sign unearthed during renovation of its original Milton Avenue location Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel Death notices for Aug. 5, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from Aug. 1-7, 2022 Public record for Aug. 5, 2022 Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022