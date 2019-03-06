BELOIT

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation will hold its annual Golf Play Day starting at 8 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive.

Residents are invited to play a round of golf with past and current Mercyhealth staff, board members and friends. Breakfast and registration begins at 7 a.m. followed by a shotgun start. Lunch and prizes will be handed out at 1 p.m.

Entry costs $150 per person or $600 for a team of four. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mercyhealth at Home.

Reservations are encouraged before June 14. To sign up, call 815-971-4141 or 608-755-8821 or visit MercyhealthGolf.org.