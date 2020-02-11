ALBANY
The Farmers of the Sugar River group will hold their annual meeting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Albany Lions Club, 402 Cincinnati St.
The group will update attendees on plans for 2020, and two Wisconsin farmers, Adam Lasch and Aaron Augustian, will share their experiences on why and how they grow no-till and cover crops on their farms.
Lasch will share his experience with interseeding, mixed species intercropping and expanded rotations. Augustian will give a presentation on building a more sustainable, profitable no-till dairy operation.
Frank Lessiter, founder of the No-Till Farmer magazine, will finish the meeting with stories about no-till farming during his time in the industry.
Admission costs $10 at the door and lunch will be provided.
To reserve a spot, contact Tonya Gratz at 608-325-4195, ext. 121 or tonya.gratz@wi.nacdnet.net.
For more information about the group, visit greencountylwcd.com/farmers-of-the-sugar-river.