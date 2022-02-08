ALBANY

The Farmers of the Sugar River annual meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Albany Lions Club, 402 Cincinnati St.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning from and networking with other farmers. Attendees will receive updates from the board, a review of 2021 and discuss plans for the coming year.

The event will also feature presentation from guest speakers Keith Berns and Dr. Rodrigo Werle.

Admission costs $5 at the door.

To reserve a spot, contact Tonya Gratz at the Green County Land and Water Conservation Department at 608-325-4195, ext. 121, or tonya.gratz@wi.nacdnet.net.

Funding for the event is provided by the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

