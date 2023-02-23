Annual CROP Hunger Walk open for registration, accepting donations GAZETTE STAFF Feb 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The annual Janesville Area CROP Hunger Walk will return April 30, according to a CROP news release.Participants can choose between the 2.5 and 5K routes which start at Cargill United Methodist Church, 2000 Wesley Ave.The organization hopes to raise $50,000, a portion of which will benefit ECHO with remaining funds supporting Church World Services, according to the release.Walkers can sign up individually or as a team. Team captains will need to attend a breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at ECHO for recruiting materials, according to the release.Registration will be available before the walk from 1 to 1:30 p.m.To make a donation or to sign up, visit crophungerwalk.org/janesvillewi. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Drug, injury charges filed in town of Harmony crash City of Janesville declares weather emergency amid ice storm warning GoFundMe started for woman shot to death in Beloit Public record for Feb. 23 2023 Virtual golf: Carl's Place simulators expands in Milton Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 23 2023 Public record for Feb. 22, 2023 Public record for Feb. 21, 2023 Public record for Feb. 17, 2023 Public record for Feb.15, 2023 Public record for Feb. 14, 2023 Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023