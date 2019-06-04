JANESVILLE

The annual Janesville Aruna 5K and 1-Mile Run/Walk will kick off Playpalooza festivities at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the ARISE Town Square pavilion on South River Street.

This fundraising run raises awareness of the commercial sexual exploitation of women in India. Proceeds from the run will support the Aruna Project, which helps free women from sexual slavery.

Participants will select a name of an enslaved woman to wear while running. Runners will also receive drawstring backpacks made by Aruna artisans, women freed through the Aruna Project.

Packet pick-up and registration begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit arunaproject.com/run-at-dawn.