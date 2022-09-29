American Legion Post to host hybrid monthly meeting GAZETTE STAFF Sep 29, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE--The American Legion Post 205 is holding its monthly meeting in a hybrid format on Oct. 11, according to a legion news release.The meeting will be held Oct. 11 over Zoom and in-person at the Masonic Center, 2322 E. Milwaukee St.The Zoom link is available on the legion’s Facebook page, facebook.com/events/581325633621434.For more information, contact Vice Commander Mike Olmsted at 608-334-8665 or email olmstedmn@gmail.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Voters grill Rock County sheriff candidates on jail, gun violence, surveillance Former Rock County treasurer remembered by her peers, family Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Town of Beloit police investigate boat theft Janesville Police Chief David Moore named acting city manager Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Public record for Sept. 26, 2022 Court listings for Sept. 12-18, 2022 Public record for Sept. 16, 2022 Court listings from Sept. 5-11, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, 2022 Public record for Aug. 29, 2022 Court listings for Aug. 15-21, 2022 Public record for Aug. 19, 2022 Court listings from Aug. 8-14, 2022