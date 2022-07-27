American Legion offering flag exchanges at farmers' market Saturday Gazette staff Jul 27, 2022 53 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLEThe Janesville American Legion Post 205 is offering American flag exchanges Saturday, July 30, at the Janesville Farmers’ Market.The post will have a table at the market for residents to bring old and or tattered flags. Post members will exchange old flags with new 3-by-5-foot flags.For more information or questions, email richardellis.post205@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/RichardEllispost205. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville's Campbell fulfills lifelong dream by signing with San Diego Padres Death notices for Jul. 21, 2022 Janesville man argues nude child photos were legal, didn't show sex acts Death notices for July 25, 2022 Death notices for July 26, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022 Public record for June 17, 2022 Court listings for June 6-12, 2022