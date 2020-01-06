JANESVILLE

Applications are available for American Business Women’s Association Park City Chapter 2020 scholarships.

High school seniors attending school in Janesville, Beloit, Clinton, Milton, Evansville or Edgerton are eligible. Applicants must plan to attend an accredited college or technical school and maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA in high school.

Three letters of reference and an essay are required to apply.

Applications are due Jan. 24 and are available at any Rock County high school guidance office.