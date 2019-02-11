JANESVILLE

The Alzheimer’s Association of South Central Wisconsin will host a community forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.

Rock County residents will learn about and share experiences related to Alzheimer’s and dementia. Information about volunteer opportunities and local resources offered in Rock County will be provided.

The forum is presented in partnership with the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Rock County and Hedberg Public Library. Tim Bremel, operations manager at WCLO and host of ‘Your Talk Show,’ will lead the forum.

Refreshment will be provided. Registration is encouraged.

For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/scwisc.