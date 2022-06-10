ALBION

The Albion Academy Museum is now open every Sunday from June through August, according to a museum news release.

The museum will open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Sunday except July 17 in observance of Edgerton’s Tobacco Heritage Days celebration.

A special opening event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to coincide with the Albion Park Craft Fair. The event will include the Academy Café and a pie and ice cream social.

For more information, visit aahsmuseum.com.

