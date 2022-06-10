Albion Academy Museum open weekly until August Gazette staff Jun 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ALBIONThe Albion Academy Museum is now open every Sunday from June through August, according to a museum news release.The museum will open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Sunday except July 17 in observance of Edgerton’s Tobacco Heritage Days celebration.A special opening event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, to coincide with the Albion Park Craft Fair. The event will include the Academy Café and a pie and ice cream social.For more information, visit aahsmuseum.com. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now DNR wraps up remediation at former Janesville General Motors site UPDATE: Mercyhealth says 'tentative' labor agreement reached with Janesville-based clinic workers Death notices for June 6, 2022 Parker High School grads speak of 'perseverance' in pandemic years Death notices for June 7, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for June 10, 2022 Court listings for May 30 to June 5, 2022 Public record for June 3, 2022 Court listings for May 23-29, 2022 Public record for May 27, 2022 Court listings for May 16-22, 2022 Public record for May 20, 2022 Court listings for May 9-15, 2022 Public record for May 13, 2022 Court listings for May 2-8, 2022