The Rock County Agricultural Fund is accepting grant proposals for the 2019 grant cycle.
Any Rock County school or charitable organization is eligible to apply. Proposals should focus on youth and adult agriculture-related projects that promote, educate and raise awareness about local agricultural businesses.
Applications are due Tuesday, Feb. 15, and are available through the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin's website, cfsw.org.
