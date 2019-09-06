JANESVILLE

Agrace HospiceCare will host volunteer orientation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Road.

Positions are available to visit local hospice patients or other roles beyond patient interaction. Opportunities are also available at the Agrace Thrift Store.

Volunteer must complete an application and an interview process before attending orientation.

For an application or more information, call 608-314-2922 or visit agrace.org/volunteer.