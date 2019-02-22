JANESVILLE

Agrace HospiceCare needs volunteers and will host an orientation Monday, March 25, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, 2901 N. Wright Road.

Volunteers will train as companions to hospice patients in Rock County, for administrative and event planning positions, or at the Agrace Thrift Store.

Orientation runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Applications and interviews with volunteer service staff must be completed before orientation.

For an application or to register, call 608-314-2922.