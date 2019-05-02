JANESVILLE

Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care will hold volunteer orientation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Agrace’s facility at 2901 N. Wright Road.

Volunteers will train to help in the Agrace Thrift Store in Janesville for companionship visits or other roles beyond patient interaction.

Volunteers must complete the application and interview process before orientation.

For applications or to register, call 608-314-2922.