JANESVILLE

A volunteer orientation session for Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care will run from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Agrace, 2901 N. Wright Road.

Various companionship and volunteer roles with patients and at the Agrace Thrift Store are available.

Volunteers must complete applications and interview with volunteer services representatives before orientation.

For an application or to register for the orientation, call 608-314-2922.