Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care will offer a volunteer orientation session from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Agrace's facility at 2901 N. Wright Road.

Volunteer opportunities include help in the Agrace Thrift Store in Janesville, companionship visits and other roles beyond patient interaction.

Volunteers must complete the application and interview process before orientation.

For applications or to register, call 608-314-2922.