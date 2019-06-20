JANESVILLE

Agrace HospiceCare will sell raffle tickets to win a 2019 Honda Civic LX.

Sales begin Monday, July 1, at all Agrace locations and Agrace thrift stores. Tickets cost $10 each. Only 4,500 are available for purchase.

The drawing will take place Sept. 15 during the Race for Agrace in Madison. The winner must be at least 18 years old and will be notified by mail or phone within five days of the drawing.

Proceeds will support services and programs that help Agrace HospiceCare patients and families across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

The raffle is sponsored by Zimbrick Honda in Madison.

For a complete list of Agrace locations and raffle details, visit WinTheCivic.org.