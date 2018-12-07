JANESVILLE
Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care will offer a grief support group from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19 at its care facility, 2901 N. Wright Road.
The six-week series, titled “Journey Through Grief,” is available to anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Participants will learn coping skills to help with the grieving process.
Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Participation costs $50 or is free for family members of hospice care recipients. Fees may be waived or lowered as needed.
To register or for more information, call Jody at 608-327-7118 or visit agrace.org/griefgroups.
