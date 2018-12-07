JANESVILLE

Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care will offer a grief support group from Jan. 15 to Feb. 19 at its care facility, 2901 N. Wright Road.

The six-week series, titled “Journey Through Grief,” is available to anyone grieving the death of a loved one. Participants will learn coping skills to help with the grieving process.

Sessions run from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays. Participation costs $50 or is free for family members of hospice care recipients. Fees may be waived or lowered as needed.

To register or for more information, call Jody at 608-327-7118 or visit agrace.org/griefgroups.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse