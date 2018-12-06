JANESVILLE
Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care will offer volunteer orientation from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Jan. 8, at its facility at 2901 N. Wright Road.
Volunteer positions are available at the Agrace Thrift Store, the hospice center and in Rock County communities.
Interested volunteers must complete applications and interview with volunteer service staff prior to orientation.
For an application or to register, call 608-314-2922.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse