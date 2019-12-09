JANESVILLE

Agrace HospiceCare is holding volunteer orientation from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at its facility at 2901 N. Wright Road.

Volunteers are needed to make companionship visits to local hospice patients. Volunteer opportunities at the center and the Agrace Thrift Store in Janesville are also available.

Prospective volunteers will need to complete an application and the interview process before attending orientation.

For more information, call 608-314-2922 or visit agrace.org/volunteer for an online application.