JANESVILLE
Agrace will offer three virtual grief support groups throughout the month of July.
Groups are meant to provide emotional and peer support for adults grieving the death of a loved one in a professionally led group.
Support groups meeting in July are:
- Bridges from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 7 and 21.
- COVID-19 Loss Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 14 and 28.
- LGBTQ+ Spouse/Partner Loss Group from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays from July 20 through Aug. 24.
Modest fees may apply but can be lowered or waived if needed. Participants whose family member was served by Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice in the past year will not be charged.
Advanced registration is required by calling 608-327-7118.
For more information, call the above number or visit agrace.org/griefgroups.