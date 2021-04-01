WALWORTH
The Agape House annual 5K Run Walk Stroll event is set for Saturday, April 25, at Agape House, 215 S. Main St.
The course will begin and end in the Agape House school parking lot and travel along village streets. Early registration, whichs costs $20 for adults and includes a T-shirt while supplies last, runs through April 8. Day-of registration opens at 8:30 a.m. The race is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.
Entry fees will be waived for individuals who raise $100 or more in support donations. Prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals or groups who raise the most funds.
Children ages 16 and younger can participate for free. Kids can purchase an adult size T-shirt for $5 each.
To register, call 262-275-6466 or visit agapehouseheals.org/events.