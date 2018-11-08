WALWORTH
The Agape House and School for Boys, 119 Philips Ave., is accepting applications for its day program.
Similar to Agape’s program for girls, students will learn how to overcome harmful behavior patterns to reach their full potential.
Individual and family counseling services will be provided as part of the program.
For more information, call 262-275-6466 or email office@agapehouseheals.org.
