ADRC seeks volunteers to deliver senior meals GAZETTE STAFF Feb 22, 2023 JANESVILLE—Volunteers are needed to deliver meals to seniors in the Janesville area, according to an Aging and Disability Resource Center of Rock County news release.At least five volunteers are needed to make noon meal deliveries possible. Substitute drivers are also welcomed, according to the release.Volunteers are likely to drive one or two days a week but not in the evening, on weekends or holidays. Volunteers should expect to commit about two hours for deliveries, according to the news release.Training and delivery information will be provided. Mileage will also be reimbursed at the posted IRS rate, according to the release.For more information or to sign up for the program, call the resource center at 608-757-5474 or visit co.rock.wi.us/departments/aging -disability-resource-center-adrc/rock-county -nutrition-program.