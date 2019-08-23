JANESVILLE

Adoption Avenues Inc. will hold an adoption 101 meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at its Janesville office at 4465 Milton Ave., suite 104.

Participants will learn about all avenues of adoption, including domestic agencies and independent, international, interstate and special needs adoptions.

Attending this session meets the state’s required two hours of mandated pre-adoptive training. Registration is encouraged as limited seating is available.

Adoption Avenues Inc. is a licensed adoption agency that offers a full range of adoption services.

To register, call 608-563-4488.