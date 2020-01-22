JANESVILLE
The American Association of University Women has scholarship applications available for high school seniors and women older than 25 who plan to further their educations.
Students eligible to apply must be attending Craig, Parker, Edgerton or Milton high schools. Application forms are available at each high school’s guidance office.
AAUW representatives will select winners in April and present scholarships to recipients at the schools' senior awards programs in May.
Applications for Project Renew scholarships are also available for women returning to college or a technical college.
Applicants must be 25 years or older and enrolled in a degree program. Submission forms are available at:
- UW-Whitewater at Rock County, 2909 Kellogg Ave.
- Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 Prairie Road.
- Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St.
Project Renew applications are due April 1.
For more information about AAUW, call 608-436-3050 or visit aauw-janesville.net.