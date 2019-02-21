JANESVILLE

The American Association of University Women is accepting applications for high school and Project Renew scholarships.

High school scholarships are available for seniors attending Craig, Parker, Edgerton or Milton high schools.

Janesville- and Beloit-area women who are returning to college can apply for Project Renew scholarships. Applicants must be 25 years old and enrolled in a degree program.

Applications are due April 1.

Forms are available at each high school’s guidance office, the student services office at UW-Whitewater at Rock County, Blackhawk Technical College and Hedberg Public Library.

For more information or for online forms, email aauwjanesville@janesville.com or visit aauw-janesville.net.

