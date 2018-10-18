JANESVILLE
The American Association of University Women's used book sale will be held Nov. 1 to 4 at Olde Towne Mall, 20 Main St.
The association sponsors the annual book sale to raise money for scholarships for women who are continuing their post-secondary educations.
Sale times are from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.
The event is free except for a $5 entry fee Nov. 1. Participants can fill a bag for $10 on Nov. 4.
For more information, visit aauw-janesville.net.
