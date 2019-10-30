JANESVILLE

Janesville city officials would like one lane of the Milwaukee Street bridge opened while work on the bridge continues, but state officials haven’t yet committed.

Amid high water delays that won’t let up, it looks like it could be weeks before contractors wrap up the project.

Recent high water on the Rock River has been slow to recede, and that has sidelined work beneath the bridge that is necessary to complete the state Department of Transportation project.

The project already has taken more than a year after months of high water delays caused work to slip four months behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the city says its “preference” would be for the DOT to allow one lane of the bridge to open sometime within the next month—even if remaining structural work on the south side of bridge isn’t finished, said Paul Woodard, the city’s public works director.

The contractor, Zenith Tech, had set a new completion date of Oct. 27, but as of Tuesday the project remained unfinished. The bridge remained closed with traffic on the downtown’s main arterial street detoured as it has been since early October 2018.

Woodard said heavy rains in the past month saturated the watershed throughout the region, and recent rains have slowed the river receding to typical fall levels. Woodard said it’s not clear now how long the swollen river could prevent contractors from reaching the underside of the bridge, where a crew must remove forms because they are in the way of unfinished parts of the fascia and arches on bridge’s south side.

As of Tuesday, Woodard said, the river downtown remained about 2 feet above levels that would allow contractors to reach the underside of the bridge. National Weather Service river forecasts show the river at Afton could remain high for another week before beginning to recede.

Woodard estimated the fascia and arch work represent another “three or four weeks” of structural work. He said that work remains on hold until the river drops.

The bridge’s north lanes and sidewall are near completion, and pavement work to connect Milwaukee Street to the ends of the bridge is nearly complete.

“Our preference would be that they complete the east-side pavement improvements from the bridge to Main Street and at least get the bridge open to one lane of traffic. Then you can figure out what will be able to be done for the remainder of the bridge work,” Woodard said.

It’s not clear whether a single-lane opening would allow for one-way or two-way traffic.

As of Tuesday, the DOT and Zenith Tech had not committed to opening a single lane as a remedy for a bridge project dragging toward its second winter, Woodard said.

The DOT did not respond to an inquiry from The Gazette on the status of the project.

Earlier this month, a DOT spokesperson said the DOT was considering opening the bridge to a single lane if the project hit more delays.

Woodard said that given uncooperative weather and high river levels, it’s “probable” capstone work on the bridge such as pavement finishing and striping could take until spring 2020, but he said “that doesn’t mean we’re not going to get the road open here in the next month or so.”

“Our purpose is to get the bridge open, even if it’s just one lane of traffic. Does that mean it (the project) won’t fully wrap up until next spring? Yeah, that’s probable. But we want to at least get it open to traffic.”