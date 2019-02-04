JANESVILLE

The Janesville Mall will have one fewer location where customers can stop to sniff scented candles.

It appears the Yankee Candle store at the mall, 2500 Milton Ave., is set to close.

Signs in the front of Yankee Candle, a small storefront in the mall’s concourse, show sales up to 75 percent off on some items.

A receipt for a Gazette reporter’s purchase Monday was stamped with “ALL SALES FINAL” in red ink.

Along with the receipt was a flier that announces “Your neighborhood Yankee Candle store is closing, but that doesn’t mean we’re saying goodbye.” The flier offers promotions at remaining area stores, including locations in Madison, Machesney Park, Illinois, and Rockford, Illinios.

At the Janesville Yankee Candle, a Gazette reporter observed store managers tell several customers the store was closing soon. They declined to comment to The Gazette, instead deferring to a company spokeswoman.

A Gazette call to a Yankee Candle spokeswoman went to voicemail.

It’s not clear when the Janesville store will close, but the flier offers promotions at other locations starting Feb. 26.

The closure of Yankee Candle would be the latest retail shuttering at the mall after the recent closure of Sears and last year, Boston Store.

Yankee Candle is located adjacent to the mall entrance of the former Boston Store, which is now dark with the security chain door pulled down. Another retailer adjacent to the former Boston Store, Kay Jewelers, plans to leave the mall later this year to move into a new strip mall on Milton Avenue, just west of Festival Foods.

Monday, a reporter counted six vacant retail spaces in the mall’s concourse area adjacent to the former Boston Store.

The mall’s owner, Texas firm Rockstep Capital, did not immediately respond Monday to a Gazette inquiry about vacancies.