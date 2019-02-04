JANESVILLE

The Janesville Mall will have one fewer location where customers can stop to sniff scented candles.

The Yankee Candle store at the mall, 2500 Milton Ave., is set to close.

Andy Weiner, president of Rockstep Capital—the Texas firm that owns the Janesville Mall—confirmed in an email Monday the store is vacating.

Signs in front of Yankee Candle, a small storefront in the mall’s concourse, showed sales up to 75 percent off on some items.

A receipt for a Gazette reporter’s purchase Monday was stamped with “ALL SALES FINAL” in red ink.

Along with the receipt was a flier that announces “Your neighborhood Yankee Candle store is closing, but that doesn’t mean we’re saying goodbye.” The flier offers promotions at remaining area stores, including locations in Madison; Machesney Park, Illinois, and Rockford, Illinios.

At the Janesville Yankee Candle, a Gazette reporter observed store managers tell several customers the store was closing soon. They declined to comment to The Gazette, instead deferring to a company spokeswoman.

A Gazette call to a Yankee Candle spokeswoman went to voicemail.

It is not yet clear when the Janesville store will close, but the flier offers promotions at other locations starting Feb. 26.

The closure of Yankee Candle would be the latest retail shuttering at the mall after the recent closure of Sears and last year’s closure of Boston Store.

Yankee Candle is adjacent to the mall entrance of the former Boston Store, which is now dark with the security chain door pulled down. Another retailer adjacent to the former Boston Store, Kay Jewelers, plans to leave the mall later this year to move into a new strip mall on Milton Avenue, just west of Festival Foods.

A reporter counted six vacant retail spaces in the mall’s concourse area adjacent to the former Boston Store on Monday.