BELOIT
Construction continues on the Amazon fulfillment center in Beloit, and the initial wave of management team hiring is now underway.
Work on the 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center started in October at an 80-acre site near the intersection of Gateway Boulevard and Colley Road.
Amazon spokeswoman Jen Crowcroft confirmed that the facility is still expected to open in time for this year’s holiday season.
“Amazon continues to invest and create new, attractive jobs with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits in Beloit and in Wisconsin,” Crowcroft said. “The city council, the developer and Amazon are working closely together.”
In January, Amazon announced plans to hire 500 full-time workers.
Crowcroft said Amazon currently is looking for candidates to fill management positions at the facility.
Job listings on the company’s website and third-party hiring sites confirm positions from transportation manager to the human resource management team are now open.
Jobs were first posted Jan. 27, with new listings added as recently as April 21. No date for expanded hiring at the fulfillment center was available as of the end of last week.
Employees at the facility will pack and ship large customer purchases such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and other household goods, according to a company announcement earlier this year.
Amazon’s investments contributed an additional $1.6 billion into Wisconsin’s economy and 4,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s direct hires, the Beloit Daily News has reported.
In March 2019, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. approved $7.5 million in state tax credits for Amazon, with the understanding the subsidies could be used on future projects, which could include the Beloit location. The actual amount Amazon receives from the state hinges on the number of jobs created and capital investment undertaken through 2024, according to the agency.
To view current job listings, visit amazon.jobs and search Beloit, Wisconsin.