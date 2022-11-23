JVG_221125_WOODMAN

A preliminary rendering shows hockey players playing on the main ice sheet and the stands at a proposed indoor sports complex at Uptown Janesville. Woodman's Food Market, the project's main private sponsor, has kicked in an additional $1 million, boosting the $50 million project's private-side funding t0 $5.6 million. Woodman's previously had committed $2 million for main naming rights for the arena.

JANESVILLE — The Woodman’s Sports and Convention Center got an additional $1 million boost Wednesday from the locally-headquartered grocer that already has naming rights for the proposed project at the Uptown Janesville mall. 

Local private booster group Friends of the Indoor Sports and Convention Center on Wednesday announced that Janesville-based Woodman’s Food Market has pledged another $1 million toward the 130,000-square-foot arena, sports center and convention hall proposed on the site of a former Sears store at 2500 Milton Ave.

