JANESVILLE
“I’ve got to find Batman’s sidekick, Robin—and I’ve got to find him right now,” was the answer I gave Ann, my news editor at The Gazette.
My boss’s question was, “How are you doing with your Black Friday story about local toy sellers?”
So, yeah. I sidestepped the question because the story wasn’t going so hot. I really needed a masked superhero to step in and save this thing—or at the very least, I needed a plastic toy facsimile of a masked superhero.
I’m the guy who usually waits until the last minute to do holiday gift shopping. That might give you some clue as to how long I would wait to pull together a newspaper article I’m assigned to write about holiday toy shopping.
My original idea was to provide Gazette readers a breezy Friday morning read on local holiday toy-buying trends considering this is the first major shopping season after category killer Toys ‘R’ Us went out of business earlier this year. Like I said: breezy.
The last few months, analysts have been chirping about how retailers big and small are licking their chops to grab the segment of toy sales left open in the wake of Toys ‘R’ Us shuttering, including one former location along Milton Avenue in Janesville.
After all, the retailer moved about 20 percent of the $21 billion in toys sold in the U.S. last year, according to NPD Group and Jeffries Group, two national retail analysts, and now those toys have to go somewhere else.
So whose parking lots are now filling with the biggest number of former Toys ‘R’ Us customers? I’m sorry to tell you that’s a question I never really unraveled.
I tried, though. I got shot down by several local toy sellers. For instance, a spokeswoman for Shopko politely declined to delve into the store’s toy strategy in a local economy sans Toys ‘R’ Us.
Janesville-based Farm & Fleet’s local spokeswoman, Nicole Kilmer, was more keen to chat, but she stayed mostly on the surface of the Toys ‘R’ Us topic.
She said Farm & Fleet’s Toyland, a 12-aisle section of the store that becomes a toy haven for holiday shoppers every October, has been a fixture at the Janesville store and Farm & Fleet’s other locations since the late 1950s.
Before Toys ‘R’ Us existed and during its reign, Farm & Fleet has always tried to swing hard with holiday toy sales, Kilmer said.
“We’re obviously aware of that (Toys ‘R’ Us closing) situation,” Kilmer said. “We’ve always had Toyland (since 1957), so it’s not something where we have to nip on the heels of Toys ‘R’ Us closing.
“Toyland has always been popular. It’s always been known that we’re your one-stop shop for your toy needs. Hopefully those who aren’t familiar will see we have an outstanding toy selection.”
Walmart told CNN that during the holiday shopping season, it plans to boost the number of toys in its stores by 30 percent and bolster its online toy offerings by 40 percent.
It was hard to wrap my head around how I or the tens of thousands of other adults around Janesville who are out buying toys these next few weeks might factor into these huge numbers. I did learn from poring over state sales tax records that during the weeks spanning Thanksgiving and the Christmas season in 2017, consumers in Rock County spent $670 million—a 4.3 percent climb from 2016.
The trail started to run cold when I tried to drill down to how much of that was spent on toys or other individual items. And no numbers can offer local predictions of which retailers might reel in the biggest share of customers.
In retrospect, it all feels a little wonkish to me, anyway.
What was clear is that there might not be any fresh story angles a reporter can find to pin down “what’s hot” about this year’s Black Friday.
It seems what’s “hot” might depend on what your kid thinks is “hot” at the moment you head out to the store.
I told Farm & Fleet’s Kilmer that regardless of the status of Toys ‘R’ Us or any other aspect of the local retail sector, the big, urgent fact was I needed to get to the stores, pronto, to find a plastic action figure of Batman’s masked boy-wonder sidekick, Robin.
The situation: My 4-year-old twin sons, Quinn and Levi, recently decided they want superhero action figures for Christmas. Levi is adamant that he personally knows Robin. Quinn has gotten tangled in a web of affection for Spider-Man, the Marvel Comics superhero.
Both boys have become so pent up about it that they’re now exercising the only conduit they can find to get at superhero-dom: They’re running around the house pretending to be “Strong Man” and “Punch Man,” two superhero alter egos they created last week.
The physical antics of “Strong Man” and “Punch Man” explain why I found myself walking around Farm & Fleet’s Toyland earlier this month with gobs of super glue holding together my mangled eyeglasses. Blame Punch Man. He punches. A lot.
Good thing for me that in Farm & Fleet, I scored a Spider-Man action figure that shoots a rope web out of one hand and another plastic figure of Spider-Man’s arch enemy, the Hobgoblin.
That was $20 right there, but the cost ranked competitively with every online price point I could find for these particular toys.
Farm & Fleet’s store manager, a man named Tim, found out I was also hunting for a Robin action figure. Tim searched the store’s entire toy inventory to see if Robin was anywhere in the building. No luck.
Still, Tim told me he would call me if his store got in a shipment of Robin figures. I wanted to tell Tim he was a whale of a retail manager, but he vanished before I could thank him, as superheroes often do.
I decided to drive over to Walmart, playing the odds that the box retailer’s reported 30 percent increase in toy inventory might yield an elusive Robin. (See how news headlines reel you in?)
I was chatting with another customer, Janesville resident Stefani Phillips, about her “price now, wait for Black Friday sales” strategy and her theory that sometimes it’s easier to grab a toy in a store than to overthink it by comparing prices in stores to prices online.
I agreed with her: It’s probably immaterial if I paid $9.99 for Robin at a store as opposed to 50 cents less online. No matter what, I had to find Robin.
And just then, I did.
There he was: The last Robin on shelves in the Janesville Walmart. He was tucked behind the last remaining Batman and the duo’s most hated enemy, the Joker.
I grabbed the Joker too, satisfied, though I knew it wasn’t me who had found the inventory.
The inventory, like all great superheroes or super-villains, had found me.
