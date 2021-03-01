JANESVILLE
Longtime Janesville mortuary service Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home has announced a name change that’s been about a year in the making.
In a news release, new owners Kevin Apfel, Jen Apfel and James “Jim” Wolfe announced that Whitcomb-Lynch has changed its name to Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home.
The Apfel family and Wolfe bought the funeral home in January 2020 from former owners Gerry Lynch and Jim Whitcomb. The new owners announced the name change last week and have changed the funeral home's website and web address to reflect the new name.
The funeral home remains at its current location at 21 S. Austin Road, where Whitcomb-Lynch has operated since 2011.
At the helm now are the Apfels, who still operate Apfel Ehlert funeral home in Edgerton in tandem with Apfel Wolfe, along with Wolfe, a Janesville native who worked in the mortuary services industry in the Green Bay area for years.
The name change lays to rest the Whitcomb-Lynch moniker, which was formed in 2001 in a merger that followed separate buyouts in the 1990s by Whitcomb and Lynch of two former mortuary businesses, the Henning and Overton funeral homes, according a company history timeline.