LAKE GENEVA
Geneva Gifts owner Melissa Reuss was boxing up flavored fudge in her shop on a windblown afternoon in downtown Lake Geneva.
She had hung a yellow sign in her window that read: "Front door is unlocked today for quick in-store pickup or selection of flavors of fudge candy."
Outside, the sidewalks were empty except for a couple in surgical masks. They stopped to browse a window display across the street and then moved on toward Geneva Lake.
This could have been a typically slow mid-spring Monday, but it wasn't. Most shops were still closed under state orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Reuss and others in the tourism industry, this summer's vacation season likely will be a test of how tourism can subsist in the COVID-19 era.
The pandemic has brought about abrupt changes in an industry that relies on foot traffic, big crowds and people feeling at ease in their surroundings.
It's still unclear how and when business might return to something like normal, but there were signs the local tourism industry had been burgeoning before the novel coronavirus vapor-locked the economy.
Last year in Walworth County, home of Geneva Lake and thousands of seasonal tourists, visitor spending climbed $15 million—a 2.75% increase over 2018, according to state tourism spending numbers released Monday.
In Rock County, tourism spending jumped more than 5% in 2019. Rock County is No. 10 among Wisconsin counties for its overall economic impact on the state's $22 billion tourism industry, according to state data.
In Janesville alone, tourism spending on restaurants and retail reached $80 million last year, and hotels netted $25.4 million in tourist stays, according to data from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Lake Geneva area and Walworth County made the sixth-greatest tourism spending impact among Wisconsin counties.
Some tourism officials anticipate the state will slowly ease COVID-19 restrictions and encourage a gradual ramping-up of the economy later this year.
The bigger question on the ground might be whether tourism businesses will see a resurgence of vacationers that fuel the industry.
Stephanie Klett, a former state tourism director and now CEO and president of VISIT Lake Geneva, said hotels, shops and restaurants in the Geneva Lakes area are devising strategies to operate a tourism season that could be dramatically different from other years.
There’s not yet a clear picture of the limitations statewide commerce might face as the pandemic rolls on into late spring. But as the weather warms, Klett said local marketing efforts are focusing on outdoor activities such as golf and outdoor dining.
Local resorts, she said, are marketing stepped-up room-cleaning practices.
Last weekend's springlike weather brought a renewed influx of foot traffic to the trails that encircle Geneva Lake and the downtown. That's even though the city parks are closed and most businesses around the lake are offering curbside pickup only—if they're open at all.
For Reuss, Saturday's boom in foot traffic brought in only three customer orders.
Reuss said most customers consider her store closed during the pandemic, even though the shop is taking online orders and running curbside deliveries. And many residents don't seem to consider specialty businesses such as hers to be essential to their shopping routines, she said.
On Monday, Ruess hung the sign in her window to let people know they could come in for "quick" candy pickups.
Technically, she acknowledged, she shouldn't have offered in-store pickups because her store doesn't meet state criteria to operate.
"I'm in the fudge business, so I guess this is fudging a little on the rules right now," Ruess said.
Ruess has run the family-owned shop since she took it over in 1989. She's got bills to pay, and she has already mowed through last year's profits to meet overhead this year.
Klett said her tourism organization is casting a wider net for vacationers this year. She's trying to draw more foot traffic from southern Illinois and Missouri and urging locals to spend money downtown—demographics that haven’t been targeted previously.
Those moves are part of a broader marketing effort that already was in motion before the pandemic hit, she said.
Karin Bennett owns the Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, a downtown art and furnishings shop that is a haven for summer visitors who own second homes.
Bennett said she scouted the visitors who walked around the mostly closed downtown last weekend. She didn't see many regulars, and she said many of the cars she saw parked downtown had Wisconsin license plates.
She saw some people wearing masks and keeping to small groups. Others did not appear to be practicing social distancing, she said.
When the state eases its lockdown, Bennett believes many tourism businesses initially will implement crowd-control and social-distancing measures similar to grocery stores and some retailers.
"We're going to wear masks when we open. We'll have hand sanitizer all over the place and do what we need to do to keep our employees and customers safe within reason," Bennett said. "That's because we know there is going to be a risk until there's a vaccine that's been tried and true for a while."