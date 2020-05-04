LAKE GENEVA
This summer’s tourism season likely will be a test of how the industry can subsist locally in the COVID-19 era.
Although it's currently unclear how and when business can return to normal, there are signs the local tourism industry was burgeoning before the novel coronavirus vapor-locked the economy.
In Walworth County, home of Geneva Lake and thousands of seasonal tourists, visitor spending climbed $15 million in 2019—a 2.75% increase over the previous year, according to state tourism spending numbers released Monday.
In Rock County, tourism spending jumped more than 5% in 2019, and overall, Rock County is being considered the number 10 county statewide for the overall economic impact of its tourism industry, according to statewide data.
State data show both counties are emerging movers and shakers in the state's $22-billion tourism industry.
Both Rock and Walworth counties also have seen significant growth in tourism-related employment over the last three years.
In Janesville alone, tourism spending on restaurants and retail reached $80 million last year, and hotels netted $25.4 million in tourist stays, according to data from the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Lake Geneva area saw its 10th straight year of tourism growth, and Walworth County now has the sixth-greatest tourism spending impact of all Wisconsin counties.
Stephanie Klett, former state tourism director and now CEO and president of VISIT Lake Geneva, said hotels, shops and restaurants in the Geneva Lakes area are devising strategies to operate a tourism season that will be dramatically different from other years.
Possible statewide limitations on summer commerce are still unknown. But as the weather warms, Klett said local businesses are focusing on outdoor activities and patio dining as ways to attract tourists.
Klett said some local resorts and hotels are doubling down on cleaning and marketing those efforts up front to ease visitors' anxieties. She said some retailers already are touting curbside pickup for shoppers.
Klett's tourism organization also is casting a wider net to try to draw more foot traffic from central and southern Illinois and Missouri, areas that haven’t previously been targeted.
That move was part of a broadened marketing effort that Klett said already was in motion before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
This story will be updated.