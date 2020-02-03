JANESVILLE
United Alloy says it's looking to fill some positions now in Janesville with more hires to come soon.
That's the latest word from the metal box and frame fabricator, which laid off 39 workers last week.
Over the weekend, after The Gazette broke news of the layoffs, United Alloy President Luke Jaynes emailed a statement that was scant on details explaining the company's reasoning.
In the email, Jaynes wrote that even amid layoffs, United Alloy is looking to hire people in coming weeks. He said the company had hired 100 people last year, but he did not offer an employee headcount or explain who had been laid off and what their roles were.
Jaynes did not disclose what types of positions United Alloy is filling, although he indicated the company might give more details later.
Last week, city Economic Development Director Gale Price said United Alloy had 401 employees as of Dec. 1.
United Alloy last fall announced plans to break ground on a new plant in Seguin, Texas. At the time, it said it would retain its corporate headquarters and sales force in Janesville.
A company financial official told The Gazette the expansion will help the company serve clients in southern markets. The manager said the expansion will create “organic” growth that will add sales staff and rank-and-file workers locally.
However, some manufacturing sectors have seen signs of a market slowdown, in part because some investors are skittish about the 2020 presidential election.
United Alloy has not said whether it’s grappling with limited demand for the boxes and tanks it makes for large vehicles and for industrial and electrical use. But a manufacturing trade group last month said some industrial players saw a dip in orders in December.
Jaynes declined to give details when asked which market forces prompted the layoffs, but he wrote that they were part of an effort to “realign to our market needs.”
Jaynes wrote that laid-off workers had resources available to help them retrain and find work. He said the company is in strong shape despite shedding almost 10% of its employees last week.
“(United Alloy) core markets are positioned well for future growth—electrification, power generation, data centers, infrastructure, and industrial,” Jaynes wrote.
United Alloy hasn’t said whether forces that led to the layoffs could affect its plans for the Texas plant, which the company has said will open later this year.
Price said late last week he had to check into whether United Alloy had dipped below a city-mandated benchmark for hiring and retention of workers.
Monday, he said it appears that United Alloy has kept more than enough jobs to prevent the city from taking back tax-increment financing payouts it will give the company this year.
Price said the layoffs will have no impact on a set of TIF agreements the city forged with United Alloy in 2011 and 2018.
After he learned of Friday's layoffs, Price was more focused on working with officials at the Rock County Job Center to mobilize a rapid retraining response to help displaced employees.
He said a review of the 39 layoffs' impact on United Alloy's TIF deal was a secondary priority compared to trying to help the affected workers.