JANESVILLE
United Alloy might have to repay the city of Janesville for its financial incentives after the industrial fabricator laid off 39 workers because of apparent shifts in the manufacturing industry.
Last week, city Economic Development Director Gale Price said United Alloy might have dipped below a benchmark for hiring and retention of workers when it announced the layoffs.
Under a set of tax-increment financing deals the city gave United Alloy for a local expansion, the metal box and tank fabricator must employ and retain an average of 360 workers in a calendar year.
Price said he still needed to learn how many workers had been employed at the Janesville plant before the layoff announcement. He said that will help the city determine whether the plant still meets the TIF deal's requirements.
If the company slipped below its TIF benchmark and doesn’t hire enough workers by the end of 2020 to meet it, the city has the power—and the obligation to taxpayers—to reclaim some tax incentives, Price said.
After he learned of Friday's layoffs, Price said he immediately started working with officials at the Rock County Job Center to mobilize a rapid retraining response to help displaced employees.
Price deferred on details of the layoffs, saying an explanation should come from United Alloy.
Over the weekend, after The Gazette broke news of the layoffs, United Alloy President Luke Jaynes emailed a statement that was scant on details explaining the layoffs.
In the email, Jaynes wrote that even amid layoffs, United Alloy is looking to hire people in coming weeks. He said the company had hired 100 people last year, but he did not offer an employee headcount or explain who had been laid off and what their roles were.
Jaynes did not disclose what types of positions United Alloy is filling, although he indicated the company might give more details later.
Last week, Price said United Alloy had 401 employees as of Dec. 1.
Last fall, United Alloy announced plans to break ground on a new plant in Seguin, Texas. At the time, it said it would retain its corporate headquarters and sales force in Janesville.
A company financial official told The Gazette the expansion will help the company serve clients in southern markets. The manager said the expansion will create “organic” growth that will add sales staff and rank-and-file workers locally.
However, some manufacturing sectors have seen signs of a market slowdown, in part because some investors are skittish about the 2020 presidential election.
United Alloy has not said whether it’s grappling with limited demand for the boxes and tanks it makes for large vehicles and for industrial and electrical use. But a manufacturing trade group last month said some industrial players saw a dip in orders in December.
Jaynes declined to give details when asked which market forces prompted the layoffs. But he wrote that they were part of an effort to “realign to our market needs.”
United Alloy continues to hire for some new or open jobs in Janesville, he said, and it plans to launch another wave of hiring “in the coming months.”
Jaynes wrote that laid-off workers had resources available to help them retrain and find work. He said the company is in strong shape despite shedding almost 10% of its employees last week.
“(United Alloy) core markets are positioned well for future growth—electrification, power generation, data centers, infrastructure, and industrial,” Jaynes wrote.
United Alloy hasn’t said whether forces that led to the layoffs could impact its plans for the Texas plant, which the company has said will open later this year.