JANESVILLE

General Motors might have closed 10 years ago, but its influence on Rock County’s economy remains.

For decades, GM and companies in related industries defined Janesville and the surrounding area.

Manufacturing remains the top employment sector in the county, but it has begun to transform into a warehousing and logistics hub thanks to its location on the state line, Interstate 90/39 running through it and the network of smaller highways that connect nearby communities, said Rhonda Suda, CEO of the Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board.

GM was the main reason why the robust transportation network that has helped the local economy thrive today developed in the first place, she said.

“No doubt in my mind that when you have an organization like GM—the number of employees it had, the number of products that gets moved in and out—that a lot of the infrastructure we had is because of what we needed when GM was here,” Suda said.

When the recession hit, business closures dominated local and national headlines. Then the cuts leveled off, and eventually, companies started to relocate here, she said.

Just a few years removed from people struggling to find work, the pendulum has swung dramatically in the opposite direction.

The Dollar General warehouse that opened a few years ago brought entry-level jobs that paid $15 an hour. That was something that had not been present locally for a long time, Suda said.

But perhaps the pendulum has swung too far.

Record-low unemployment rates and an aging population across the state have made it difficult for companies to fill job openings. A few years ago, Suda’s board said for every four people reaching retirement, there was only one person available to replace them.

“It’s an issue of not really having enough people,” she said. “There’s increased competition between employers to get what they would say would be the very best.”

That gives those seeking new jobs flexibility in practically any industry they wish—with the notable exception of retail. Jobs in brick-and-mortar stores can be difficult to find, Suda said.

For the past year, Janesville has touted its need for more housing. The recession halted home construction and left fledgling subdivisions stuck in neutral.

The empty lots are still there, waiting for those who want to relocate to Janesville and fill the jobs available here.

Finding those people is the first step.

“Is it simply not enough people? Is it not enough skilled people?” Suda said. “Or is it a combination of both?”